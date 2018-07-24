NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 24, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;74;SSE;7;91%

Binghamton;Cloudy;70;SSE;9;93%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;8;85%

Central Park;Cloudy;77;SE;7;87%

Dansville;Partly cloudy w/ showers;72;SE;5;87%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;73;SSE;9;84%

East Hampton;Cloudy;72;SE;8;96%

Elmira;Showers;73;S;6;93%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;14;90%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;74;SE;12;100%

Fulton;Showers;74;N;6;87%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Cloudy;74;SE;12;99%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;12;93%

Jamestown;Clear;70;S;9;87%

Massena;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;76;Calm;0;87%

Montauk;Cloudy;73;N;5;100%

Montgomery;Cloudy;75;SSE;8;87%

Monticello;Thunderstorms;69;SE;11;98%

New York;Cloudy;77;SSE;10;87%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;74;SE;13;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;78;SE;13;81%

Newburgh;Rain;75;SSE;6;94%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;8;83%

Ogdensburg;Showers;74;S;5;92%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy w/ showers;73;SSE;7;90%

Plattsburgh;Clear;72;SSE;12;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;75;SE;7;87%

Rochester;Cloudy;74;SSE;5;96%

Rome;Showers;73;ESE;14;96%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;73;S;8;80%

Shirley;Cloudy;74;SE;7;100%

Syracuse;Cloudy;73;E;10;100%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;9;87%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;70;SSE;9;93%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;74;SE;7;90%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;10;90%

