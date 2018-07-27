NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Friday, July 27, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;67;S;3;100%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;67;SSW;6;90%

Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;69;SW;11;80%

Central Park;Clear;78;N;5;73%

Dansville;Partly cloudy w/ showers;69;ESE;6;70%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;12;84%

East Hampton;Cloudy;72;SW;3;97%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;6;86%

Farmingdale;Clear;73;S;3;93%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;9;100%

Fulton;Clear;67;E;5;84%

Glens Falls;Fog;61;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;73;SW;6;95%

Ithaca;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%

Jamestown;Cloudy;61;S;9;100%

Massena;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;10;83%

Montauk;Cloudy;73;SSW;7;100%

Montgomery;Fog;68;Calm;0;93%

Monticello;Mostly clear;63;N;2;100%

New York;Clear;78;N;5;73%

New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;73;S;6;100%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;79;S;5;68%

Newburgh;Clear;70;Calm;0;93%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;67;SW;12;89%

Ogdensburg;Clear;68;S;8;88%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;68;SW;6;78%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;3;93%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;68;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Clear;68;WSW;5;87%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;5;89%

Saranac Lake;Showers;62;S;6;100%

Shirley;Clear;73;S;5;100%

Syracuse;Showers;67;ENE;5;100%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;67;N;5;96%

Wellsville;Showers;64;SSW;14;90%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;74;N;5;90%

White Plains;Clear;74;Calm;0;78%

