NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Rain;69;SSE;4;100%
Binghamton;Fog;66;W;6;96%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;70;SSW;3;88%
Central Park;Partly cloudy;76;S;3;90%
Dansville;Clear;68;SE;8;89%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;67;SSW;3;92%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;7;97%
Elmira;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;SSW;12;93%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;70;SSE;5;100%
Fulton;Fog;68;Calm;0;89%
Glens Falls;Rain;68;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;10;95%
Ithaca;Clear;64;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Fog;64;S;5;100%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Montauk;Cloudy;75;N;5;100%
Montgomery;Clear;70;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Rain;68;SSW;6;100%
New York;Partly cloudy;76;S;3;90%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;75;S;13;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;78;S;8;78%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;70;N;2;87%
Ogdensburg;Fog;67;Calm;0;99%
Penn (Yan);Clear;68;SW;3;93%
Plattsburgh;Clear;69;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;72;SE;3;90%
Rochester;Mostly clear;68;SW;5;92%
Rome;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;100%
Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;63;W;3;100%
Shirley;Cloudy;76;SSW;9;100%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;68;E;5;100%
Watertown;Clear;67;Calm;0;100%
Wellsville;Clear;65;Calm;0;100%
Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;8;90%
White Plains;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%
_____
