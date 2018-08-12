NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM EDT Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;69;N;3;96%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;68;NNE;5;89%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;74;NNE;6;57%

Central Park;Cloudy;73;N;3;93%

Dansville;Clear;74;NW;6;53%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;6;77%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;3;93%

Elmira;Clear;70;Calm;0;81%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;3;87%

Fort Drum;Clear;76;Calm;0;69%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;70%

Glens Falls;Showers;68;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;6;94%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;72;NW;5;83%

Jamestown;Clear;71;NNW;6;60%

Massena;Clear;74;ENE;3;66%

Montauk;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

Montgomery;Cloudy;70;NNE;5;93%

Monticello;Cloudy;66;ENE;4;99%

New York;Cloudy;73;N;3;93%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;74;SSE;7;93%

New York Lga;Cloudy;76;S;6;81%

Newburgh;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;72;NNE;6;62%

Ogdensburg;Clear;64;Calm;0;88%

Penn (Yan);Clear;69;Calm;0;67%

Plattsburgh;Clear;71;Calm;0;72%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Mostly clear;70;ENE;7;58%

Rome;Cloudy;68;ESE;7;93%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;86%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;74;SE;3;100%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;5;89%

Watertown;Clear;73;SW;3;73%

Wellsville;Clear;70;NNE;5;63%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;74;Calm;0;84%

White Plains;Rain;72;Calm;0;96%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather