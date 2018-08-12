NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM EDT Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;69;N;3;96%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;68;NNE;5;89%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;74;NNE;6;57%
Central Park;Cloudy;73;N;3;93%
Dansville;Clear;74;NW;6;53%
Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;6;77%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;3;93%
Elmira;Clear;70;Calm;0;81%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;3;87%
Fort Drum;Clear;76;Calm;0;69%
Fulton;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;70%
Glens Falls;Showers;68;Calm;0;96%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;6;94%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;72;NW;5;83%
Jamestown;Clear;71;NNW;6;60%
Massena;Clear;74;ENE;3;66%
Montauk;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%
Montgomery;Cloudy;70;NNE;5;93%
Monticello;Cloudy;66;ENE;4;99%
New York;Cloudy;73;N;3;93%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;74;SSE;7;93%
New York Lga;Cloudy;76;S;6;81%
Newburgh;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;72;NNE;6;62%
Ogdensburg;Clear;64;Calm;0;88%
Penn (Yan);Clear;69;Calm;0;67%
Plattsburgh;Clear;71;Calm;0;72%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Mostly clear;70;ENE;7;58%
Rome;Cloudy;68;ESE;7;93%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;86%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;74;SE;3;100%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;5;89%
Watertown;Clear;73;SW;3;73%
Wellsville;Clear;70;NNE;5;63%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;74;Calm;0;84%
White Plains;Rain;72;Calm;0;96%
_____
