NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;76;SSE;6;82%

Binghamton;Thunderstorms;63;WSW;12;100%

Buffalo;Cloudy;74;W;6;79%

Central Park;Partly sunny;74;N;3;87%

Dansville;Rain;67;NNW;5;93%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;73;SW;6;82%

East Hampton;Partly sunny;81;SSW;8;78%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;7;93%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;78;SW;10;68%

Fort Drum;Showers;72;NE;8;100%

Fulton;Showers;71;WNW;6;86%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;75;N;6;84%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;79;SW;7;83%

Ithaca;Cloudy;69;WNW;9;92%

Jamestown;Showers;66;WSW;3;93%

Massena;Showers;75;E;7;90%

Montauk;Cloudy;81;S;6;87%

Montgomery;Cloudy;76;SE;8;81%

Monticello;Cloudy;71;SSW;5;88%

New York;Partly sunny;74;N;3;87%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;76;SSW;8;87%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;79;SSW;8;68%

Newburgh;Cloudy;77;S;4;95%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;76;WNW;6;74%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;77;ENE;7;80%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;70;NW;7;87%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;71;NNE;5;93%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;76;SW;7;76%

Rochester;Rain;69;W;9;100%

Rome;Showers;73;N;3;93%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;69;NE;8;96%

Shirley;Sunny;79;S;10;84%

Syracuse;Rain;70;W;7;100%

Watertown;Rain;70;E;8;96%

Wellsville;Rain;65;WNW;10;96%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;81;SSW;7;68%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;81%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather