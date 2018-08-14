NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;76;SSE;6;82%
Binghamton;Thunderstorms;63;WSW;12;100%
Buffalo;Cloudy;74;W;6;79%
Central Park;Partly sunny;74;N;3;87%
Dansville;Rain;67;NNW;5;93%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;73;SW;6;82%
East Hampton;Partly sunny;81;SSW;8;78%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;7;93%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;78;SW;10;68%
Fort Drum;Showers;72;NE;8;100%
Fulton;Showers;71;WNW;6;86%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;75;N;6;84%
Islip;Intermittent clouds;79;SW;7;83%
Ithaca;Cloudy;69;WNW;9;92%
Jamestown;Showers;66;WSW;3;93%
Massena;Showers;75;E;7;90%
Montauk;Cloudy;81;S;6;87%
Montgomery;Cloudy;76;SE;8;81%
Monticello;Cloudy;71;SSW;5;88%
New York;Partly sunny;74;N;3;87%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;76;SSW;8;87%
New York Lga;Partly sunny;79;SSW;8;68%
Newburgh;Cloudy;77;S;4;95%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;76;WNW;6;74%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;77;ENE;7;80%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;70;NW;7;87%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;71;NNE;5;93%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;76;SW;7;76%
Rochester;Rain;69;W;9;100%
Rome;Showers;73;N;3;93%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;69;NE;8;96%
Shirley;Sunny;79;S;10;84%
Syracuse;Rain;70;W;7;100%
Watertown;Rain;70;E;8;96%
Wellsville;Rain;65;WNW;10;96%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;81;SSW;7;68%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;81%
_____
