NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;2;89%

Binghamton;Sunny;64;WSW;7;96%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;73;SW;8;89%

Central Park;Sunny;71;WNW;5;80%

Dansville;Sunny;65;SSE;6;90%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;72;SSW;8;82%

East Hampton;Partly sunny;72;W;8;89%

Elmira;Sunny;63;SW;8;93%

Farmingdale;Sunny;70;WNW;6;87%

Fort Drum;Sunny;69;WSW;7;100%

Fulton;Sunny;66;Calm;0;89%

Glens Falls;Fog;66;SW;3;100%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;73;WNW;6;82%

Ithaca;Sunny;60;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;62;SSW;5;96%

Massena;Cloudy;69;SW;8;100%

Montauk;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;96%

Montgomery;Sunny;68;SW;6;93%

Monticello;Intermittent clouds;67;W;5;84%

New York;Sunny;71;WNW;5;80%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;72;W;9;87%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;73;WNW;12;75%

Newburgh;Sunny;70;W;7;93%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;73;WSW;8;86%

Ogdensburg;Fog;70;SSW;5;96%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;69;SW;8;83%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;66;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;66;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Partly sunny;67;SW;9;96%

Rome;Fog;69;WNW;6;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;65;SSW;3;100%

Shirley;Partly sunny;71;WNW;6;96%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;68;WSW;9;100%

Watertown;Fog;67;S;3;100%

Wellsville;Sunny;65;W;9;96%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;70;W;7;87%

White Plains;Partly sunny;70;NW;9;87%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather