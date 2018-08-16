NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;85;W;9;65%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;80;W;6;57%

Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;81;WSW;7;66%

Central Park;Sunny;87;Calm;0;52%

Dansville;Partly sunny;85;S;3;54%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;78;N;6;73%

East Hampton;Sunny;85;WNW;7;61%

Elmira;Sunny;86;WNW;8;52%

Farmingdale;Sunny;89;NW;9;44%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;77%

Fulton;Partly sunny;84;N;3;58%

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;56%

Islip;Partly sunny;89;WNW;8;48%

Ithaca;Sunny;82;N;5;59%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;78;SSW;9;70%

Massena;Sunny;76;WNW;8;53%

Montauk;Partly sunny;86;WSW;9;64%

Montgomery;Partly sunny;85;SSW;6;60%

Monticello;Partly sunny;84;WNW;9;56%

New York;Sunny;87;Calm;0;52%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;88;SW;14;54%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;91;WNW;8;38%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;84;W;9;69%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;84;SSW;8;61%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;78;W;5;54%

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;85;Calm;0;56%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;77;ENE;6;51%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;86;WSW;6;52%

Rochester;Partly sunny;86;Calm;0;56%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;82;WNW;8;69%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;74;WNW;8;55%

Shirley;Sunny;87;NNW;10;58%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;71%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;78;N;6;57%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;82;SW;8;59%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;89;W;8;44%

White Plains;Partly sunny;84;WNW;9;56%

_____

