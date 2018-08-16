NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Thursday, August 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;85;W;9;65%
Binghamton;Partly sunny;80;W;6;57%
Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;81;WSW;7;66%
Central Park;Sunny;87;Calm;0;52%
Dansville;Partly sunny;85;S;3;54%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;78;N;6;73%
East Hampton;Sunny;85;WNW;7;61%
Elmira;Sunny;86;WNW;8;52%
Farmingdale;Sunny;89;NW;9;44%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;77%
Fulton;Partly sunny;84;N;3;58%
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;56%
Islip;Partly sunny;89;WNW;8;48%
Ithaca;Sunny;82;N;5;59%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;78;SSW;9;70%
Massena;Sunny;76;WNW;8;53%
Montauk;Partly sunny;86;WSW;9;64%
Montgomery;Partly sunny;85;SSW;6;60%
Monticello;Partly sunny;84;WNW;9;56%
New York;Sunny;87;Calm;0;52%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;88;SW;14;54%
New York Lga;Partly sunny;91;WNW;8;38%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;84;W;9;69%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;84;SSW;8;61%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;78;W;5;54%
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;85;Calm;0;56%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;77;ENE;6;51%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;86;WSW;6;52%
Rochester;Partly sunny;86;Calm;0;56%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;82;WNW;8;69%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;74;WNW;8;55%
Shirley;Sunny;87;NNW;10;58%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;71%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;78;N;6;57%
Wellsville;Partly sunny;82;SW;8;59%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;89;W;8;44%
White Plains;Partly sunny;84;WNW;9;56%
_____
