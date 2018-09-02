NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;8;63%
Binghamton;Partly sunny;80;SSW;9;68%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;81;WSW;12;71%
Central Park;Cloudy;80;SSE;4;71%
Dansville;Sunny;85;SSW;9;56%
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;10;73%
East Hampton;Sunny;76;WSW;8;71%
Elmira;Partly sunny;85;N;7;60%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;10;76%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;13;83%
Fulton;Mostly sunny;83;Calm;0;69%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;79;S;8;73%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;78;S;8;73%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;83;SW;8;64%
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;79;S;9;76%
Massena;Cloudy;82;SSW;16;71%
Montauk;Sunny;76;N;5;76%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;7;68%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;78;S;7;71%
New York;Mostly cloudy;80;S;6;71%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;S;10;81%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;62%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;81;N;6;73%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;83;SW;14;63%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;9;70%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;85;S;9;60%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;76;SSE;10;76%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;80;N;5;66%
Rochester;Partly sunny;86;SW;15;58%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;81;E;6;84%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;75;SSW;14;81%
Shirley;Partly sunny;78;S;9;68%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;11;96%
Watertown;Mostly sunny;83;SW;13;69%
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;81;SW;9;66%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;78;S;9;68%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;8;66%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather