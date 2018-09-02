NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;8;63%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;80;SSW;9;68%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;81;WSW;12;71%

Central Park;Cloudy;80;SSE;4;71%

Dansville;Sunny;85;SSW;9;56%

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;10;73%

East Hampton;Sunny;76;WSW;8;71%

Elmira;Partly sunny;85;N;7;60%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;10;76%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;13;83%

Fulton;Mostly sunny;83;Calm;0;69%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;79;S;8;73%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;78;S;8;73%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;83;SW;8;64%

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;79;S;9;76%

Massena;Cloudy;82;SSW;16;71%

Montauk;Sunny;76;N;5;76%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;7;68%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;78;S;7;71%

New York;Mostly cloudy;80;S;6;71%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;S;10;81%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;62%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;81;N;6;73%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;83;SW;14;63%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;9;70%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;85;S;9;60%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;76;SSE;10;76%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;80;N;5;66%

Rochester;Partly sunny;86;SW;15;58%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;81;E;6;84%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;75;SSW;14;81%

Shirley;Partly sunny;78;S;9;68%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;11;96%

Watertown;Mostly sunny;83;SW;13;69%

Wellsville;Mostly sunny;81;SW;9;66%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;78;S;9;68%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;8;66%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather