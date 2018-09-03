NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Monday, September 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;75;S;6;80%

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;71;SW;8;93%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;77;SW;8;78%

Central Park;Mostly sunny;79;NW;3;79%

Dansville;Sunny;74;SE;6;81%

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;77;SSW;9;77%

East Hampton;Cloudy;73;SW;4;92%

Elmira;Fog;69;Calm;0;95%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;77;W;5;84%

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;75;S;7;100%

Fulton;Sunny;75;S;7;84%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;71;SSW;8;100%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;77;WSW;5;84%

Ithaca;Mostly sunny;73;SSE;3;90%

Jamestown;Sunny;72;SW;7;87%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;8;85%

Montauk;Cloudy;74;N;4;95%

Montgomery;Cloudy;75;SSW;3;92%

Monticello;Fog;72;SSW;3;86%

New York;Mostly cloudy;78;NW;4;85%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;7;94%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;3;79%

Newburgh;Cloudy;75;W;6;94%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;79;SW;8;75%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;75;S;5;84%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;74;SSW;8;87%

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;73;SSE;5;87%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;75;SW;3;86%

Rochester;Partly sunny;75;SW;7;87%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;5;96%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;6;95%

Shirley;Cloudy;75;WSW;5;88%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;5;90%

Watertown;Mostly sunny;76;SSW;8;87%

Wellsville;Mostly sunny;74;WSW;6;88%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;76;WSW;6;82%

White Plains;Mostly sunny;76;W;6;87%

