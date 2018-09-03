NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Monday, September 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;75;S;6;80%
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;71;SW;8;93%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;77;SW;8;78%
Central Park;Mostly sunny;79;NW;3;79%
Dansville;Sunny;74;SE;6;81%
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;77;SSW;9;77%
East Hampton;Cloudy;73;SW;4;92%
Elmira;Fog;69;Calm;0;95%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;77;W;5;84%
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;75;S;7;100%
Fulton;Sunny;75;S;7;84%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;71;SSW;8;100%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;77;WSW;5;84%
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;73;SSE;3;90%
Jamestown;Sunny;72;SW;7;87%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;8;85%
Montauk;Cloudy;74;N;4;95%
Montgomery;Cloudy;75;SSW;3;92%
Monticello;Fog;72;SSW;3;86%
New York;Mostly cloudy;78;NW;4;85%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;7;94%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;3;79%
Newburgh;Cloudy;75;W;6;94%
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;79;SW;8;75%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;75;S;5;84%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;74;SSW;8;87%
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;73;SSE;5;87%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;75;SW;3;86%
Rochester;Partly sunny;75;SW;7;87%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;5;96%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;6;95%
Shirley;Cloudy;75;WSW;5;88%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;5;90%
Watertown;Mostly sunny;76;SSW;8;87%
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;74;WSW;6;88%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;76;WSW;6;82%
White Plains;Mostly sunny;76;W;6;87%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather