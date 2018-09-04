NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;73;W;5;88%
Binghamton;Clear;68;W;5;96%
Buffalo;Clear;73;WNW;3;88%
Central Park;Clear;81;WNW;5;68%
Dansville;Mostly clear;70;S;5;89%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;72;Calm;1;89%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;75;WSW;6;95%
Elmira;Fog;69;W;3;96%
Farmingdale;Clear;77;SW;5;93%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;70;WSW;5;100%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;3;83%
Glens Falls;Clear;70;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Clear;75;WSW;7;100%
Ithaca;Clear;67;Calm;0;96%
Jamestown;Fog;68;S;1;99%
Massena;Partly cloudy;72;WNW;7;90%
Montauk;Partly cloudy;75;WSW;8;100%
Montgomery;Clear;72;WSW;8;90%
Monticello;Clear;69;W;4;97%
New York;Clear;81;WNW;5;68%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;79;WSW;7;97%
New York Lga;Partly cloudy;83;NW;9;67%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;73;W;6;88%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;71;WNW;2;87%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;2;87%
Penn (Yan);Clear;71;SSW;5;93%
Plattsburgh;Clear;70;N;2;93%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;74;Calm;0;84%
Rochester;Partly cloudy;73;W;5;90%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%
Saranac Lake;Fog;67;N;4;99%
Shirley;Mostly clear;76;SW;5;93%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Watertown;Fog;68;S;3;99%
Wellsville;Clear;68;W;1;95%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;6;93%
White Plains;Clear;75;NW;7;90%
_____
