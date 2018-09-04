NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 4, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;73;W;5;88%

Binghamton;Clear;68;W;5;96%

Buffalo;Clear;73;WNW;3;88%

Central Park;Clear;81;WNW;5;68%

Dansville;Mostly clear;70;S;5;89%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;72;Calm;1;89%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;75;WSW;6;95%

Elmira;Fog;69;W;3;96%

Farmingdale;Clear;77;SW;5;93%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;70;WSW;5;100%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;3;83%

Glens Falls;Clear;70;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Clear;75;WSW;7;100%

Ithaca;Clear;67;Calm;0;96%

Jamestown;Fog;68;S;1;99%

Massena;Partly cloudy;72;WNW;7;90%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;75;WSW;8;100%

Montgomery;Clear;72;WSW;8;90%

Monticello;Clear;69;W;4;97%

New York;Clear;81;WNW;5;68%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;79;WSW;7;97%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;83;NW;9;67%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;73;W;6;88%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;71;WNW;2;87%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;2;87%

Penn (Yan);Clear;71;SSW;5;93%

Plattsburgh;Clear;70;N;2;93%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;74;Calm;0;84%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;73;W;5;90%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

Saranac Lake;Fog;67;N;4;99%

Shirley;Mostly clear;76;SW;5;93%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Watertown;Fog;68;S;3;99%

Wellsville;Clear;68;W;1;95%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;6;93%

White Plains;Clear;75;NW;7;90%

_____

