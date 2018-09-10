NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM EDT Sunday, September 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;6;69%

Binghamton;Cloudy;53;ENE;5;85%

Buffalo;Cloudy;59;ENE;14;64%

Central Park;Showers;59;NE;8;92%

Dansville;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;71%

Dunkirk;Showers;56;ENE;13;76%

East Hampton;Cloudy;61;NE;11;68%

Elmira;Showers;58;E;7;74%

Farmingdale;Showers;60;E;9;86%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;57;NE;9;63%

Fulton;Cloudy;57;N;3;66%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;56;N;3;77%

Islip;Rain;62;ENE;13;78%

Ithaca;Cloudy;55;ENE;3;79%

Jamestown;Rain;50;E;10;96%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;58;ENE;6;53%

Montauk;Cloudy;62;NE;12;64%

Montgomery;Cloudy;57;NE;9;83%

Monticello;Showers;54;E;11;83%

New York;Showers;61;NE;10;91%

New York Jfk;Showers;61;NE;15;96%

New York Lga;Showers;61;NNE;13;83%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;57;ENE;9;87%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;59;ENE;17;60%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;54;ENE;6;68%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;57;Calm;0;74%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;3;52%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;58;N;3;77%

Rochester;Cloudy;58;E;9;69%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;56;E;5;77%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;50;ENE;5;60%

Shirley;Rain;61;N;6;75%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;55;E;9;79%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;57;NE;7;61%

Wellsville;Showers;53;ESE;8;93%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;61;ENE;7;72%

White Plains;Showers;57;NE;8;86%

_____

