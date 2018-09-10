NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM EDT Sunday, September 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;6;69%
Binghamton;Cloudy;53;ENE;5;85%
Buffalo;Cloudy;59;ENE;14;64%
Central Park;Showers;59;NE;8;92%
Dansville;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;71%
Dunkirk;Showers;56;ENE;13;76%
East Hampton;Cloudy;61;NE;11;68%
Elmira;Showers;58;E;7;74%
Farmingdale;Showers;60;E;9;86%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;57;NE;9;63%
Fulton;Cloudy;57;N;3;66%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;56;N;3;77%
Islip;Rain;62;ENE;13;78%
Ithaca;Cloudy;55;ENE;3;79%
Jamestown;Rain;50;E;10;96%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;58;ENE;6;53%
Montauk;Cloudy;62;NE;12;64%
Montgomery;Cloudy;57;NE;9;83%
Monticello;Showers;54;E;11;83%
New York;Showers;61;NE;10;91%
New York Jfk;Showers;61;NE;15;96%
New York Lga;Showers;61;NNE;13;83%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;57;ENE;9;87%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;59;ENE;17;60%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;54;ENE;6;68%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;57;Calm;0;74%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;3;52%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;58;N;3;77%
Rochester;Cloudy;58;E;9;69%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;56;E;5;77%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;50;ENE;5;60%
Shirley;Rain;61;N;6;75%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;55;E;9;79%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;57;NE;7;61%
Wellsville;Showers;53;ESE;8;93%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;61;ENE;7;72%
White Plains;Showers;57;NE;8;86%
_____
