NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 11, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;60;E;4;86%
Binghamton;Cloudy;55;S;8;100%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;65;S;6;84%
Central Park;Cloudy;63;NNE;9;95%
Dansville;Cloudy;62;S;5;89%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;63;S;10;89%
East Hampton;Showers;66;E;7;96%
Elmira;Cloudy;61;ENE;4;90%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;65;NE;8;96%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;57;S;9;100%
Fulton;Showers;57;N;5;89%
Glens Falls;Showers;56;NNW;5;96%
Islip;Cloudy;68;NNE;8;86%
Ithaca;Cloudy;57;SSE;5;96%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;59;S;6;96%
Massena;Showers;57;N;5;99%
Montauk;Cloudy;68;E;7;100%
Montgomery;Cloudy;57;NNE;8;96%
Monticello;Cloudy;55;E;11;98%
New York;Cloudy;63;NNE;9;95%
New York Jfk;Showers;65;NE;12;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;66;NE;20;89%
Newburgh;Showers;57;ENE;7;100%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;64;S;6;87%
Ogdensburg;Showers;55;E;5;98%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;60;SE;3;92%
Plattsburgh;Showers;57;Calm;0;86%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;58;N;5;94%
Rochester;Cloudy;62;ESE;6;96%
Rome;Cloudy;57;ESE;9;96%
Saranac Lake;Rain;55;SSE;9;96%
Shirley;Cloudy;67;N;7;94%
Syracuse;Showers;55;E;10;100%
Watertown;Cloudy;57;N;5;100%
Wellsville;Cloudy;59;N;3;100%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;68;NE;3;93%
White Plains;Showers;60;ENE;10;96%
