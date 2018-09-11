NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;60;E;4;86%

Binghamton;Cloudy;55;S;8;100%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;65;S;6;84%

Central Park;Cloudy;63;NNE;9;95%

Dansville;Cloudy;62;S;5;89%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;63;S;10;89%

East Hampton;Showers;66;E;7;96%

Elmira;Cloudy;61;ENE;4;90%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;65;NE;8;96%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;57;S;9;100%

Fulton;Showers;57;N;5;89%

Glens Falls;Showers;56;NNW;5;96%

Islip;Cloudy;68;NNE;8;86%

Ithaca;Cloudy;57;SSE;5;96%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;59;S;6;96%

Massena;Showers;57;N;5;99%

Montauk;Cloudy;68;E;7;100%

Montgomery;Cloudy;57;NNE;8;96%

Monticello;Cloudy;55;E;11;98%

New York;Cloudy;63;NNE;9;95%

New York Jfk;Showers;65;NE;12;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;66;NE;20;89%

Newburgh;Showers;57;ENE;7;100%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;64;S;6;87%

Ogdensburg;Showers;55;E;5;98%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;60;SE;3;92%

Plattsburgh;Showers;57;Calm;0;86%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;58;N;5;94%

Rochester;Cloudy;62;ESE;6;96%

Rome;Cloudy;57;ESE;9;96%

Saranac Lake;Rain;55;SSE;9;96%

Shirley;Cloudy;67;N;7;94%

Syracuse;Showers;55;E;10;100%

Watertown;Cloudy;57;N;5;100%

Wellsville;Cloudy;59;N;3;100%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;68;NE;3;93%

White Plains;Showers;60;ENE;10;96%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather