NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Monday, September 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;65;S;4;100%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;65;S;3;86%
Buffalo;Clear;69;SSE;5;81%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;2;81%
Dansville;Partly cloudy;63;E;6;90%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;68;N;5;82%
East Hampton;Fog;62;Calm;1;97%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%
Fort Drum;Clear;67;SSE;4;92%
Fulton;Mostly clear;66;SE;3;89%
Glens Falls;Clear;63;Calm;1;100%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;1;94%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;5;86%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;64;S;9;93%
Massena;Clear;64;Calm;0;96%
Montauk;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;100%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;1;100%
New York;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;1;81%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;3;100%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;72;S;3;81%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;65;N;1;95%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;68;S;4;87%
Ogdensburg;Clear;64;Calm;0;96%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;67;SSW;7;90%
Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;67;SSW;3;93%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;65;SW;3;93%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;5;93%
Rome;Clear;66;Calm;0;96%
Saranac Lake;Fog;56;Calm;0;99%
Shirley;Fog;63;Calm;0;93%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;69;S;5;89%
Watertown;Clear;71;N;6;86%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;7;93%
Westhampton Beach;Fog;58;Calm;0;93%
White Plains;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%
_____
