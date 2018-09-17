NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Monday, September 17, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;65;S;4;100%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;65;S;3;86%

Buffalo;Clear;69;SSE;5;81%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;2;81%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;63;E;6;90%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;68;N;5;82%

East Hampton;Fog;62;Calm;1;97%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%

Fort Drum;Clear;67;SSE;4;92%

Fulton;Mostly clear;66;SE;3;89%

Glens Falls;Clear;63;Calm;1;100%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;1;94%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;5;86%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;64;S;9;93%

Massena;Clear;64;Calm;0;96%

Montauk;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;1;100%

New York;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;1;81%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;3;100%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;72;S;3;81%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;65;N;1;95%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;68;S;4;87%

Ogdensburg;Clear;64;Calm;0;96%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;67;SSW;7;90%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;67;SSW;3;93%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;65;SW;3;93%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;5;93%

Rome;Clear;66;Calm;0;96%

Saranac Lake;Fog;56;Calm;0;99%

Shirley;Fog;63;Calm;0;93%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;69;S;5;89%

Watertown;Clear;71;N;6;86%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;7;93%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;58;Calm;0;93%

White Plains;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%

