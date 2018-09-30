NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 30, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;50;Calm;0;86%
Binghamton;Fog;46;Calm;0;92%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;50;WNW;5;77%
Central Park;Clear;61;Calm;1;65%
Dansville;Clear;45;SSE;3;89%
Dunkirk;Clear;49;S;7;76%
East Hampton;Clear;55;N;3;86%
Elmira;Clear;45;Calm;0;89%
Farmingdale;Clear;60;Calm;0;74%
Fort Drum;Clear;48;Calm;0;100%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;44;S;3;88%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;43;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Clear;61;N;4;77%
Ithaca;Clear;43;ENE;3;96%
Jamestown;Mostly clear;44;SE;3;85%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;53;W;7;70%
Montauk;Clear;58;N;5;78%
Montgomery;Clear;49;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Clear;47;NNW;2;94%
New York;Clear;62;E;3;68%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;63;N;6;62%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;63;NNW;3;62%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Clear;48;NNW;6;81%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;49;W;5;79%
Penn (Yan);Clear;47;S;5;79%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;49;N;2;81%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;50;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Mostly clear;48;W;6;83%
Rome;Mostly clear;44;Calm;1;94%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;47;WSW;4;86%
Shirley;Clear;57;N;2;89%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;88%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;100%
Wellsville;Clear;47;WSW;5;78%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;51;Calm;0;89%
White Plains;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%
_____
