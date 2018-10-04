NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EDT Wednesday, October 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;57;N;2;88%
Binghamton;Mostly clear;53;SSE;6;92%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;7;81%
Central Park;Clear;66;Calm;0;74%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;8;86%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;66;S;9;87%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;65;N;3;93%
Elmira;Clear;57;Calm;0;89%
Farmingdale;Clear;65;NNE;5;86%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;53;S;8;100%
Fulton;Partly cloudy;55;SE;5;86%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%
Islip;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;5;86%
Ithaca;Clear;56;SE;6;89%
Jamestown;Clear;62;S;8;89%
Massena;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;96%
Montauk;Clear;64;Calm;0;94%
Montgomery;Cloudy;62;NNE;3;86%
Monticello;Clear;56;NNE;4;96%
New York;Clear;66;Calm;0;74%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;68;NW;12;75%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;8;65%
Newburgh;Cloudy;63;N;6;93%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;63;SSE;7;84%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;55;S;3;91%
Penn (Yan);Clear;56;S;3;89%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;59;Calm;0;86%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;7;93%
Rome;Partly cloudy;53;E;6;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;89%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;53;E;8;100%
Watertown;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%
Wellsville;Clear;62;N;5;80%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;63;N;6;90%
