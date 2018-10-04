NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EDT Wednesday, October 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;57;N;2;88%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;53;SSE;6;92%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;7;81%

Central Park;Clear;66;Calm;0;74%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;8;86%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;66;S;9;87%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;65;N;3;93%

Elmira;Clear;57;Calm;0;89%

Farmingdale;Clear;65;NNE;5;86%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;53;S;8;100%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;55;SE;5;86%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%

Islip;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;5;86%

Ithaca;Clear;56;SE;6;89%

Jamestown;Clear;62;S;8;89%

Massena;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;96%

Montauk;Clear;64;Calm;0;94%

Montgomery;Cloudy;62;NNE;3;86%

Monticello;Clear;56;NNE;4;96%

New York;Clear;66;Calm;0;74%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;68;NW;12;75%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;8;65%

Newburgh;Cloudy;63;N;6;93%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;63;SSE;7;84%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;55;S;3;91%

Penn (Yan);Clear;56;S;3;89%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;59;Calm;0;86%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;7;93%

Rome;Partly cloudy;53;E;6;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;89%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;53;E;8;100%

Watertown;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%

Wellsville;Clear;62;N;5;80%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;63;N;6;90%

