NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;22;NW;16;59%
Binghamton;Cloudy;20;NNW;13;77%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;26;N;11;73%
Central Park;Partly sunny;31;NW;18;49%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;25;NNW;15;65%
Dunkirk;Sunny;27;NNW;12;74%
East Hampton;Sunny;26;NW;20;48%
Elmira;Cloudy;25;NW;9;60%
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;30;NNW;25;48%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;14;NW;6;67%
Fulton;Flurries;23;N;8;65%
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;21;NW;15;52%
Islip;Mostly sunny;30;NW;20;60%
Ithaca;Cloudy;23;NNW;12;74%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;25;N;12;81%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;18;WNW;13;67%
Montauk;Sunny;26;NW;26;57%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;27;NNW;13;55%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;23;NW;21;68%
New York;Partly sunny;31;NW;13;49%
New York Jfk;Sunny;32;NNW;24;51%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;32;NW;20;51%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;27;NW;14;63%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;26;NNE;12;69%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;18;NNE;10;79%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;24;NW;12;68%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;18;NW;9;62%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;26;NNW;13;52%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;25;NNW;12;65%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;20;NNW;9;67%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;10;WNW;8;83%
Shirley;Mostly sunny;28;NNW;20;55%
Syracuse;Flurries;20;NNW;8;84%
Watertown;Sunny;16;NNW;6;70%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;17;77%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;28;NNW;29;44%
White Plains;Partly sunny;27;NW;23;55%
_____
