NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 18, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;22;NW;16;59%

Binghamton;Cloudy;20;NNW;13;77%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;26;N;11;73%

Central Park;Partly sunny;31;NW;18;49%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;25;NNW;15;65%

Dunkirk;Sunny;27;NNW;12;74%

East Hampton;Sunny;26;NW;20;48%

Elmira;Cloudy;25;NW;9;60%

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;30;NNW;25;48%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;14;NW;6;67%

Fulton;Flurries;23;N;8;65%

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;21;NW;15;52%

Islip;Mostly sunny;30;NW;20;60%

Ithaca;Cloudy;23;NNW;12;74%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;25;N;12;81%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;18;WNW;13;67%

Montauk;Sunny;26;NW;26;57%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;27;NNW;13;55%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;23;NW;21;68%

New York;Partly sunny;31;NW;13;49%

New York Jfk;Sunny;32;NNW;24;51%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;32;NW;20;51%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;27;NW;14;63%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;26;NNE;12;69%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;18;NNE;10;79%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;24;NW;12;68%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;18;NW;9;62%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;26;NNW;13;52%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;25;NNW;12;65%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;20;NNW;9;67%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;10;WNW;8;83%

Shirley;Mostly sunny;28;NNW;20;55%

Syracuse;Flurries;20;NNW;8;84%

Watertown;Sunny;16;NNW;6;70%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;17;77%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;28;NNW;29;44%

White Plains;Partly sunny;27;NW;23;55%

