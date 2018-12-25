NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 25, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;29;WNW;9;94%
Binghamton;Cloudy;28;NW;8;77%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;30;NW;7;89%
Central Park;Clear;35;W;9;56%
Dansville;Flurries;32;NNW;9;81%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;31;WNW;9;85%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;35;W;6;69%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;33;W;6;69%
Farmingdale;Clear;34;W;9;63%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;18;N;5;85%
Fulton;Cloudy;26;NNW;8;77%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;26;ENE;6;81%
Islip;Clear;33;W;9;76%
Ithaca;Cloudy;30;NW;13;85%
Jamestown;Cloudy;27;WNW;8;86%
Massena;Clear;8;WNW;5;91%
Montauk;Clear;38;WNW;14;62%
Montgomery;Cloudy;32;SW;7;69%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;27;W;10;89%
New York;Clear;35;W;8;56%
New York Jfk;Clear;34;W;13;69%
New York Lga;Clear;36;W;8;56%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;34;W;12;69%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;28;WNW;7;94%
Ogdensburg;Clear;13;WNW;4;87%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;31;NW;7;78%
Plattsburgh;Clear;12;N;5;87%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;35;SSW;5;61%
Rochester;Cloudy;32;WNW;7;81%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;28;W;7;92%
Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;12;W;6;84%
Shirley;Clear;33;WNW;7;66%
Syracuse;Cloudy;25;NNW;6;92%
Watertown;Cloudy;21;N;3;80%
Wellsville;Cloudy;25;W;9;92%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;30;W;8;78%
White Plains;Clear;33;W;7;63%
