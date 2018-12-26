NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 26, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;22;NW;4;71%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;24;WSW;3;84%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;6;70%

Central Park;Clear;33;NW;13;58%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;88%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;30;SW;7;79%

East Hampton;Clear;29;NW;5;66%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;82%

Farmingdale;Clear;31;N;3;61%

Fort Drum;Flurries;18;SSE;6;79%

Fulton;Flurries;23;Calm;0;80%

Glens Falls;Clear;14;Calm;0;84%

Islip;Clear;30;NW;6;74%

Ithaca;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;88%

Jamestown;Cloudy;26;SW;7;84%

Massena;Partly cloudy;1;Calm;0;83%

Montauk;Clear;32;NW;12;58%

Montgomery;Clear;29;WNW;7;63%

Monticello;Clear;23;WSW;5;79%

New York;Mostly clear;33;Calm;6;58%

New York Jfk;Clear;33;NW;12;58%

New York Lga;Clear;34;WNW;13;58%

Newburgh;Clear;27;W;8;79%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;28;W;7;77%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;1;S;5;88%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;30;SW;5;88%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;7;NNW;3;87%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;21;Calm;0;87%

Rochester;Cloudy;31;W;7;85%

Rome;Flurries;16;Calm;0;96%

Saranac Lake;Clear;-3;NW;4;82%

Shirley;Clear;27;W;5;71%

Syracuse;Flurries;22;ENE;5;92%

Watertown;Flurries;17;Calm;0;91%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;24;Calm;4;80%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;18;Calm;0;84%

White Plains;Clear;30;W;6;60%

