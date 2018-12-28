NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, December 28, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;32;SSE;11;83%
Binghamton;Cloudy;34;S;15;92%
Buffalo;Cloudy;44;S;15;94%
Central Park;Cloudy;44;SE;8;76%
Dansville;Showers;46;S;23;65%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;44;S;25;90%
East Hampton;Cloudy;42;SE;11;76%
Elmira;Showers;42;SSW;13;72%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;43;SE;13;79%
Fort Drum;Ice;35;SE;24;86%
Fulton;Showers;36;ESE;9;81%
Glens Falls;Ice;26;Calm;0;77%
Islip;Cloudy;41;SE;10;90%
Ithaca;Cloudy;37;SSE;22;86%
Jamestown;Cloudy;41;S;14;92%
Massena;Ice;22;ENE;15;84%
Montauk;Cloudy;41;SSE;8;75%
Montgomery;Showers;37;S;6;85%
Monticello;Snow;30;ESE;9;93%
New York;Cloudy;44;SE;8;76%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;44;SE;13;85%
New York Lga;Cloudy;44;SE;9;73%
Newburgh;Showers;37;SSE;13;86%
Niagara Falls;Showers;43;SSW;15;93%
Ogdensburg;Sleet;22;ESE;11;87%
Penn (Yan);Showers;42;S;20;76%
Plattsburgh;Flurries;31;SSE;17;53%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;39;N;5;69%
Rochester;Showers;46;SSW;18;73%
Rome;Showers;32;ESE;10;95%
Saranac Lake;Flurries;24;N;3;88%
Shirley;Cloudy;43;SSE;13;70%
Syracuse;Showers;39;SSE;18;79%
Watertown;Showers;39;S;20;88%
Wellsville;Showers;38;S;20;96%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;43;SE;9;73%
White Plains;Cloudy;38;ESE;8;75%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather