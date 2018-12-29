NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, December 29, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Fog;45;SSE;6;100%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;10;92%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;38;W;20;80%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;56;W;8;86%
Dansville;Cloudy;40;N;7;62%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;19;85%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;7;98%
Elmira;Mostly clear;45;W;13;82%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;55;W;8;92%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;26;80%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;42;W;22;64%
Glens Falls;Fog;41;SSW;6;95%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;52;W;9;100%
Ithaca;Cloudy;43;N;13;87%
Jamestown;Cloudy;32;W;23;92%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;21;82%
Montauk;Clear;54;WSW;8;100%
Montgomery;Mostly clear;48;SSW;7;96%
Monticello;Clear;45;WSW;7;99%
New York;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;8;86%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;53;W;12;100%
New York Lga;Clear;56;W;9;86%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;50;W;12;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;20;79%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;13;85%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;44;W;12;73%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;43;SE;6;96%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;5;92%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;39;W;16;85%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;20;88%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;18;88%
Shirley;Cloudy;54;W;8;96%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;43;W;21;79%
Watertown;Cloudy;42;SW;24;82%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;35;WNW;24;84%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;53;W;9;96%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;54;WSW;7;92%
_____
