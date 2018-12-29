NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, December 29, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Fog;45;SSE;6;100%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;10;92%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;38;W;20;80%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;56;W;8;86%

Dansville;Cloudy;40;N;7;62%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;19;85%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;7;98%

Elmira;Mostly clear;45;W;13;82%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;55;W;8;92%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;26;80%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;42;W;22;64%

Glens Falls;Fog;41;SSW;6;95%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;52;W;9;100%

Ithaca;Cloudy;43;N;13;87%

Jamestown;Cloudy;32;W;23;92%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;21;82%

Montauk;Clear;54;WSW;8;100%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;48;SSW;7;96%

Monticello;Clear;45;WSW;7;99%

New York;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;8;86%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;53;W;12;100%

New York Lga;Clear;56;W;9;86%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;50;W;12;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;20;79%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;13;85%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;44;W;12;73%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;43;SE;6;96%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;5;92%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;39;W;16;85%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;20;88%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;18;88%

Shirley;Cloudy;54;W;8;96%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;43;W;21;79%

Watertown;Cloudy;42;SW;24;82%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;35;WNW;24;84%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;53;W;9;96%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;54;WSW;7;92%

_____

