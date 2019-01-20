NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EST Sunday, January 20, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Flurries;14;NNE;8;77%

Binghamton;Ice;27;NNW;8;96%

Buffalo;Snow;12;NNE;15;82%

Central Park;Showers;36;NNE;15;92%

Dansville;Cloudy;18;NNW;15;84%

Dunkirk;Flurries;14;NNE;16;85%

East Hampton;Rain;40;NE;14;95%

Elmira;Snow;20;S;5;88%

Farmingdale;Rain;39;NE;15;95%

Fort Drum;Snow;-6;NE;15;70%

Fulton;Snow;7;N;14;72%

Glens Falls;Snow;13;NNE;10;80%

Islip;Rain;43;NE;13;86%

Ithaca;Snow;20;NW;9;96%

Jamestown;Snow;9;N;20;85%

Massena;Flurries;-3;NE;16;82%

Montauk;Showers;40;ENE;14;100%

Montgomery;Ice;27;NE;16;88%

Monticello;Sleet;25;ENE;14;97%

New York;Showers;36;NE;17;92%

New York Jfk;Showers;39;NE;14;100%

New York Lga;Showers;36;ENE;22;92%

Newburgh;Freezing rain;27;E;14;100%

Niagara Falls;Flurries;11;NNE;18;81%

Ogdensburg;Snow;-4;NNE;12;77%

Penn (Yan);Flurries;16;NNW;10;84%

Plattsburgh;Snow;-4;NNW;8;78%

Poughkeepsie;Ice;23;WNW;10;84%

Rochester;Snow;13;NNE;20;88%

Rome;Snow;19;N;3;95%

Saranac Lake;Flurries;7;ENE;9;87%

Shirley;Rain;40;Calm;0;96%

Syracuse;Snow;19;NE;12;87%

Watertown;Snow;-4;NE;16;82%

Wellsville;Snow;13;N;9;91%

Westhampton Beach;Thunderstorms;40;NE;10;92%

White Plains;Showers;34;ENE;15;92%

_____

