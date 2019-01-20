NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EST Sunday, January 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Flurries;14;NNE;8;77%
Binghamton;Ice;27;NNW;8;96%
Buffalo;Snow;12;NNE;15;82%
Central Park;Showers;36;NNE;15;92%
Dansville;Cloudy;18;NNW;15;84%
Dunkirk;Flurries;14;NNE;16;85%
East Hampton;Rain;40;NE;14;95%
Elmira;Snow;20;S;5;88%
Farmingdale;Rain;39;NE;15;95%
Fort Drum;Snow;-6;NE;15;70%
Fulton;Snow;7;N;14;72%
Glens Falls;Snow;13;NNE;10;80%
Islip;Rain;43;NE;13;86%
Ithaca;Snow;20;NW;9;96%
Jamestown;Snow;9;N;20;85%
Massena;Flurries;-3;NE;16;82%
Montauk;Showers;40;ENE;14;100%
Montgomery;Ice;27;NE;16;88%
Monticello;Sleet;25;ENE;14;97%
New York;Showers;36;NE;17;92%
New York Jfk;Showers;39;NE;14;100%
New York Lga;Showers;36;ENE;22;92%
Newburgh;Freezing rain;27;E;14;100%
Niagara Falls;Flurries;11;NNE;18;81%
Ogdensburg;Snow;-4;NNE;12;77%
Penn (Yan);Flurries;16;NNW;10;84%
Plattsburgh;Snow;-4;NNW;8;78%
Poughkeepsie;Ice;23;WNW;10;84%
Rochester;Snow;13;NNE;20;88%
Rome;Snow;19;N;3;95%
Saranac Lake;Flurries;7;ENE;9;87%
Shirley;Rain;40;Calm;0;96%
Syracuse;Snow;19;NE;12;87%
Watertown;Snow;-4;NE;16;82%
Wellsville;Snow;13;N;9;91%
Westhampton Beach;Thunderstorms;40;NE;10;92%
White Plains;Showers;34;ENE;15;92%
_____
