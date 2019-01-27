NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EST Sunday, January 27, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;23;SSE;3;69%

Binghamton;Flurries;24;S;15;68%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;26;W;19;77%

Central Park;Cloudy;32;ESE;7;79%

Dansville;Flurries;28;SSE;14;78%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;26;WSW;20;77%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;34;SE;6;84%

Elmira;Cloudy;28;SSW;9;73%

Farmingdale;Sunny;28;E;5;88%

Fort Drum;Snow;23;SSE;18;85%

Fulton;Flurries;30;S;10;65%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;13;Calm;1;85%

Islip;Partly sunny;35;ESE;5;79%

Ithaca;Cloudy;25;S;18;79%

Jamestown;Cloudy;21;W;17;92%

Massena;Snow;14;ENE;7;87%

Montauk;Sunny;34;SE;5;84%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;21;Calm;1;82%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;22;SE;5;79%

New York;Cloudy;38;ENE;3;76%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;37;SSE;12;89%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;32;ESE;7;79%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;28;N;3;73%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;24;W;20;74%

Ogdensburg;Snow;21;SE;6;92%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;28;SSW;15;81%

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;14;SSE;5;85%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;23;Calm;1;77%

Rochester;Flurries;29;SW;16;83%

Rome;Flurries;21;ESE;14;72%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;18;SSE;7;74%

Shirley;Partly sunny;34;SE;6;85%

Syracuse;Cloudy;28;S;25;69%

Watertown;Snow;25;S;15;88%

Wellsville;Flurries;26;S;14;92%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;24;ESE;8;88%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;26;SE;4;82%

