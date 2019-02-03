NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Sunday, February 3, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;25;WNW;4;100%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;31;S;3;85%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;34;SW;7;95%

Central Park;Clear;34;SW;9;63%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;81%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;34;S;10;93%

East Hampton;Clear;27;NNW;4;83%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;75%

Farmingdale;Clear;28;W;5;77%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;25;Calm;0;92%

Fulton;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;85%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;21;Calm;0;77%

Islip;Clear;28;NW;5;85%

Ithaca;Cloudy;34;E;3;93%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;33;S;6;88%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;18;NE;5;91%

Montauk;Clear;34;WNW;6;81%

Montgomery;Cloudy;24;SW;9;80%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;23;SW;4;97%

New York;Clear;34;WSW;7;63%

New York Jfk;Clear;30;W;12;81%

New York Lga;Clear;33;SSW;9;63%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;30;W;5;80%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;35;SW;8;91%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;18;NE;1;92%

Penn (Yan);Fog;33;Calm;0;95%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;20;NNE;6;84%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;58%

Rochester;Showers;34;ESE;3;100%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;27;E;1;94%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;19;Calm;0;91%

Shirley;Clear;25;Calm;0;81%

Syracuse;Ice;28;SE;3;100%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;1;99%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;33;SW;10;91%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;18;NNE;5;88%

White Plains;Clear;28;WNW;5;81%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather