NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Monday, February 4, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;55;NNE;5;54%
Binghamton;Sunny;53;SW;9;56%
Buffalo;Cloudy;58;SSW;10;60%
Central Park;Sunny;60;S;10;38%
Dansville;Sunny;63;SSW;10;44%
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;57;S;12;59%
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;46;SSW;6;80%
Elmira;Sunny;59;Calm;0;47%
Farmingdale;Sunny;53;S;8;56%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;7;81%
Fulton;Sunny;55;S;7;50%
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;46;S;7;62%
Islip;Sunny;50;SSW;7;73%
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;60;S;9;51%
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;54;S;12;58%
Massena;Showers;26;NE;1;95%
Montauk;Mostly sunny;42;S;7;67%
Montgomery;Sunny;54;SW;7;54%
Monticello;Sunny;57;SW;4;54%
New York;Sunny;60;SW;5;38%
New York Jfk;Sunny;49;S;5;65%
New York Lga;Sunny;55;S;10;44%
Newburgh;Sunny;55;WSW;5;53%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;55;SSW;13;66%
Ogdensburg;Showers;38;N;4;90%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;59;SSW;12;51%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;34;NNE;8;88%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;58;WSW;6;52%
Rochester;Sunny;62;SSW;15;51%
Rome;Sunny;55;E;6;58%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;42;SW;6;99%
Shirley;Mostly sunny;53;SSW;8;54%
Syracuse;Sunny;59;SSW;10;51%
Watertown;Partly sunny;52;S;8;68%
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;55;N;7;56%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;50;Calm;0;34%
White Plains;Sunny;56;WSW;6;53%
