NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, February 10, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;18;WNW;4;79%
Binghamton;Clear;14;Calm;0;70%
Buffalo;Cloudy;14;WSW;5;84%
Central Park;Clear;25;NNW;8;50%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;16;Calm;0;67%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;11;S;3;82%
East Hampton;Clear;25;NNW;8;50%
Elmira;Clear;15;SSW;5;70%
Farmingdale;Clear;24;N;6;54%
Fort Drum;Clear;14;WSW;7;69%
Fulton;Cloudy;19;N;6;80%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;17;S;6;61%
Islip;Clear;22;NNW;8;72%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;16;W;5;73%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;5;S;5;91%
Massena;Partly cloudy;14;W;9;53%
Montauk;Clear;26;NNW;14;52%
Montgomery;Clear;19;W;6;70%
Monticello;Clear;14;W;5;82%
New York;Clear;25;WNW;6;50%
New York Jfk;Clear;25;NNW;12;52%
New York Lga;Clear;26;NNW;13;48%
Newburgh;Clear;18;W;5;79%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;16;W;6;79%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;9;SSW;4;66%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;17;SSW;7;67%
Plattsburgh;Clear;10;W;3;73%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;17;Calm;0;76%
Rochester;Cloudy;20;W;12;62%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;19;NW;3;87%
Saranac Lake;Clear;8;WSW;5;69%
Shirley;Clear;24;NNW;7;52%
Syracuse;Cloudy;20;W;7;71%
Watertown;Partly cloudy;17;W;6;74%
Wellsville;Mostly clear;7;Calm;0;87%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;24;NW;3;52%
White Plains;Clear;22;NW;14;60%
