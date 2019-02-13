NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EST Wednesday, February 13, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;24;E;7;78%
Binghamton;Cloudy;29;SE;14;92%
Buffalo;Cloudy;34;WSW;16;89%
Central Park;Showers;36;N;12;96%
Dansville;Cloudy;34;N;3;88%
Dunkirk;Flurries;32;WSW;18;93%
East Hampton;Rain;40;ENE;6;97%
Elmira;Cloudy;34;ESE;5;85%
Farmingdale;Showers;38;NE;10;96%
Fort Drum;Snow;29;SE;16;83%
Fulton;Ice;28;SE;12;83%
Glens Falls;Flurries;20;NW;7;89%
Islip;Rain;37;NE;11;100%
Ithaca;Cloudy;31;SE;17;92%
Jamestown;Flurries;32;WSW;20;93%
Massena;Snow;21;ENE;18;92%
Montauk;Showers;41;ENE;14;100%
Montgomery;Ice;27;NE;11;94%
Monticello;Sleet;26;E;12;93%
New York;Showers;36;E;12;96%
New York Jfk;Showers;35;NNE;9;100%
New York Lga;Showers;35;NE;18;95%
Newburgh;Freezing rain;27;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;36;SW;14;83%
Ogdensburg;Snow;19;ENE;10;92%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;35;SSW;12;84%
Plattsburgh;Snow;22;E;6;96%
Poughkeepsie;Flurries;28;N;6;92%
Rochester;Cloudy;36;SW;13;85%
Rome;Sleet;26;ESE;15;84%
Saranac Lake;Snow;29;ESE;7;78%
Shirley;Showers;39;NNE;8;92%
Syracuse;Cloudy;26;ENE;17;92%
Watertown;Snow;30;WNW;7;94%
Wellsville;Cloudy;34;W;13;99%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;42;E;9;91%
White Plains;Cloudy;35;ENE;14;95%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather