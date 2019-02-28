NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EST Thursday, February 28, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;17;WNW;5;65%

Binghamton;Flurries;12;NW;9;80%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;14;WNW;5;77%

Central Park;Sunny;28;N;9;81%

Dansville;Sunny;13;N;5;84%

Dunkirk;Sunny;14;NW;3;79%

East Hampton;Cloudy;26;NE;6;89%

Elmira;Sunny;10;Calm;0;79%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;27;NNE;9;88%

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;0;Calm;0;77%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;10;NNW;7;76%

Glens Falls;Sunny;9;Calm;0;83%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;31;N;7;77%

Ithaca;Sunny;10;N;7;92%

Jamestown;Sunny;10;N;5;87%

Massena;Sunny;-8;Calm;0;86%

Montauk;Cloudy;27;NNE;10;92%

Montgomery;Sunny;22;WNW;13;81%

Monticello;Sunny;17;NW;9;75%

New York;Sunny;28;Calm;7;81%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;29;N;10;92%

New York Lga;Sunny;28;NNW;8;81%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;21;N;5;100%

Niagara Falls;Flurries;17;NNW;6;70%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;-6;N;2;84%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;10;Calm;0;83%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;3;WNW;6;68%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;18;NNW;6;83%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;14;N;5;80%

Rome;Sunny;6;W;7;82%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;-9;Calm;1;87%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;26;N;6;88%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;11;NW;9;83%

Watertown;Partly sunny;-9;Calm;0;82%

Wellsville;Sunny;10;NNW;8;95%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;26;NNE;6;88%

White Plains;Sunny;24;NW;6;84%

