NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EST Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;17;WNW;5;65%
Binghamton;Flurries;12;NW;9;80%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;14;WNW;5;77%
Central Park;Sunny;28;N;9;81%
Dansville;Sunny;13;N;5;84%
Dunkirk;Sunny;14;NW;3;79%
East Hampton;Cloudy;26;NE;6;89%
Elmira;Sunny;10;Calm;0;79%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;27;NNE;9;88%
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;0;Calm;0;77%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;10;NNW;7;76%
Glens Falls;Sunny;9;Calm;0;83%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;31;N;7;77%
Ithaca;Sunny;10;N;7;92%
Jamestown;Sunny;10;N;5;87%
Massena;Sunny;-8;Calm;0;86%
Montauk;Cloudy;27;NNE;10;92%
Montgomery;Sunny;22;WNW;13;81%
Monticello;Sunny;17;NW;9;75%
New York;Sunny;28;Calm;7;81%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;29;N;10;92%
New York Lga;Sunny;28;NNW;8;81%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;21;N;5;100%
Niagara Falls;Flurries;17;NNW;6;70%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;-6;N;2;84%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;10;Calm;0;83%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;3;WNW;6;68%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;18;NNW;6;83%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;14;N;5;80%
Rome;Sunny;6;W;7;82%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;-9;Calm;1;87%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;26;N;6;88%
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;11;NW;9;83%
Watertown;Partly sunny;-9;Calm;0;82%
Wellsville;Sunny;10;NNW;8;95%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;26;NNE;6;88%
White Plains;Sunny;24;NW;6;84%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather