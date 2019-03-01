NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Friday, March 1, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;34;S;4;56%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;66%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;32;SSE;3;58%
Central Park;Cloudy;33;E;12;75%
Dansville;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;53%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;33;N;5;56%
East Hampton;Cloudy;33;E;7;75%
Elmira;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;61%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;34;E;7;69%
Fort Drum;Sunny;25;N;2;28%
Fulton;Mostly sunny;33;ESE;6;47%
Glens Falls;Sunny;29;SE;6;53%
Islip;Cloudy;38;E;8;72%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;33;S;9;61%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;32;Calm;0;66%
Massena;Sunny;27;NNE;6;42%
Montauk;Cloudy;33;E;6;71%
Montgomery;Cloudy;33;N;3;66%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;33;N;6;63%
New York;Cloudy;33;S;8;75%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;35;ESE;10;72%
New York Lga;Cloudy;31;NE;12;82%
Newburgh;Cloudy;34;N;6;74%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;NNE;5;48%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;28;W;0;40%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;33;ENE;3;61%
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;26;SE;10;52%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;36;WNW;3;60%
Rochester;Cloudy;35;W;3;49%
Rome;Sunny;32;Calm;0;51%
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;26;S;8;44%
Shirley;Cloudy;34;ESE;8;69%
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;35;Calm;0;47%
Watertown;Mostly sunny;30;WNW;6;58%
Wellsville;Cloudy;29;SE;6;74%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;34;E;10;72%
White Plains;Cloudy;30;ESE;8;78%
_____
