NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Friday, March 1, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;34;S;4;56%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;66%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;32;SSE;3;58%

Central Park;Cloudy;33;E;12;75%

Dansville;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;53%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;33;N;5;56%

East Hampton;Cloudy;33;E;7;75%

Elmira;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;61%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;34;E;7;69%

Fort Drum;Sunny;25;N;2;28%

Fulton;Mostly sunny;33;ESE;6;47%

Glens Falls;Sunny;29;SE;6;53%

Islip;Cloudy;38;E;8;72%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;33;S;9;61%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;32;Calm;0;66%

Massena;Sunny;27;NNE;6;42%

Montauk;Cloudy;33;E;6;71%

Montgomery;Cloudy;33;N;3;66%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;33;N;6;63%

New York;Cloudy;33;S;8;75%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;35;ESE;10;72%

New York Lga;Cloudy;31;NE;12;82%

Newburgh;Cloudy;34;N;6;74%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;NNE;5;48%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;28;W;0;40%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;33;ENE;3;61%

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;26;SE;10;52%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;36;WNW;3;60%

Rochester;Cloudy;35;W;3;49%

Rome;Sunny;32;Calm;0;51%

Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;26;S;8;44%

Shirley;Cloudy;34;ESE;8;69%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;35;Calm;0;47%

Watertown;Mostly sunny;30;WNW;6;58%

Wellsville;Cloudy;29;SE;6;74%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;34;E;10;72%

White Plains;Cloudy;30;ESE;8;78%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather