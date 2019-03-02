NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EST Saturday, March 2, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;34;N;3;61%
Binghamton;Flurries;33;W;7;75%
Buffalo;Flurries;31;WSW;7;93%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;64%
Dansville;Cloudy;34;NW;5;88%
Dunkirk;Flurries;30;WSW;8;85%
East Hampton;Partly sunny;37;NW;9;76%
Elmira;Cloudy;38;NW;8;64%
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;40;N;5;67%
Fort Drum;Flurries;28;NNW;3;80%
Fulton;Flurries;32;N;5;82%
Glens Falls;Snow;36;SSE;6;52%
Islip;Mostly sunny;39;N;7;77%
Ithaca;Flurries;33;NNW;8;78%
Jamestown;Cloudy;28;NW;12;92%
Massena;Cloudy;29;E;7;53%
Montauk;Cloudy;37;NNW;10;75%
Montgomery;Cloudy;38;S;6;69%
Monticello;Cloudy;35;WSW;5;76%
New York;Mostly cloudy;41;NNW;7;64%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;38;SW;8;79%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;64%
Newburgh;Cloudy;39;W;8;69%
Niagara Falls;Snow;31;NW;6;90%
Ogdensburg;Flurries;27;N;6;51%
Penn (Yan);Flurries;34;N;4;84%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;29;NNE;8;58%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;64%
Rochester;Cloudy;33;NW;6;92%
Rome;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;58%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;34;N;7;49%
Shirley;Sunny;39;NNW;8;66%
Syracuse;Snow;33;NW;3;72%
Watertown;Flurries;30;N;5;88%
Wellsville;Cloudy;32;WNW;7;85%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;39;NNW;10;66%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;6;69%
