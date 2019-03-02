NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EST Saturday, March 2, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;34;N;3;61%

Binghamton;Flurries;33;W;7;75%

Buffalo;Flurries;31;WSW;7;93%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;64%

Dansville;Cloudy;34;NW;5;88%

Dunkirk;Flurries;30;WSW;8;85%

East Hampton;Partly sunny;37;NW;9;76%

Elmira;Cloudy;38;NW;8;64%

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;40;N;5;67%

Fort Drum;Flurries;28;NNW;3;80%

Fulton;Flurries;32;N;5;82%

Glens Falls;Snow;36;SSE;6;52%

Islip;Mostly sunny;39;N;7;77%

Ithaca;Flurries;33;NNW;8;78%

Jamestown;Cloudy;28;NW;12;92%

Massena;Cloudy;29;E;7;53%

Montauk;Cloudy;37;NNW;10;75%

Montgomery;Cloudy;38;S;6;69%

Monticello;Cloudy;35;WSW;5;76%

New York;Mostly cloudy;41;NNW;7;64%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;38;SW;8;79%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;64%

Newburgh;Cloudy;39;W;8;69%

Niagara Falls;Snow;31;NW;6;90%

Ogdensburg;Flurries;27;N;6;51%

Penn (Yan);Flurries;34;N;4;84%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;29;NNE;8;58%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;64%

Rochester;Cloudy;33;NW;6;92%

Rome;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;58%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;34;N;7;49%

Shirley;Sunny;39;NNW;8;66%

Syracuse;Snow;33;NW;3;72%

Watertown;Flurries;30;N;5;88%

Wellsville;Cloudy;32;WNW;7;85%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;39;NNW;10;66%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;6;69%

