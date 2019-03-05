NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Tuesday, March 5, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;15;WNW;8;56%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;7;WSW;9;66%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;10;W;11;78%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;23;NW;11;45%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;7;SE;7;76%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;10;WSW;12;77%

East Hampton;Clear;22;NW;10;58%

Elmira;Mostly clear;6;Calm;0;72%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;24;NW;12;46%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;5;SSW;6;73%

Fulton;Flurries;12;WNW;3;67%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;13;SSW;7;58%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;22;NW;11;61%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;-5;S;3;82%

Jamestown;Cloudy;7;WNW;8;85%

Massena;Clear;5;SW;7;66%

Montauk;Clear;24;SSE;13;52%

Montgomery;Clear;12;SW;3;67%

Monticello;Clear;11;WSW;8;63%

New York;Mostly cloudy;23;NW;8;45%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;23;NNW;18;50%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;23;NNW;15;48%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;14;WNW;7;62%

Niagara Falls;Clear;10;W;13;70%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;1;SSW;4;77%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;9;SW;6;73%

Plattsburgh;Clear;8;Calm;0;60%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;17;W;8;51%

Rochester;Mostly clear;12;W;12;69%

Rome;Cloudy;8;Calm;0;72%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;1;SW;7;86%

Shirley;Cloudy;23;NW;5;59%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;13;WSW;13;64%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;-6;Calm;0;91%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;6;S;10;69%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;24;NW;7;54%

White Plains;Clear;19;NW;13;43%

