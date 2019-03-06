NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Wednesday, March 6, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;14;W;7;61%

Binghamton;Clear;5;W;12;79%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;11;WSW;10;72%

Central Park;Clear;21;NW;13;57%

Dansville;Mostly clear;11;Calm;0;64%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;9;W;10;96%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;21;NNW;14;55%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;10;W;6;73%

Farmingdale;Clear;21;NNW;12;47%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;3;WSW;5;74%

Fulton;Cloudy;13;WSW;7;80%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;2;Calm;0;69%

Islip;Mostly clear;22;NW;14;57%

Ithaca;Clear;8;W;12;75%

Jamestown;Cloudy;9;W;9;86%

Massena;Cloudy;8;WSW;9;75%

Montauk;Clear;22;Calm;15;50%

Montgomery;Clear;15;N;3;55%

Monticello;Mostly clear;11;W;9;67%

New York;Clear;21;NW;9;57%

New York Jfk;Clear;21;NW;22;57%

New York Lga;Clear;22;NW;21;57%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;14;WNW;12;67%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;12;WSW;13;69%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;7;WSW;7;67%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;10;WSW;14;63%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;12;N;5;69%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;16;W;14;51%

Rochester;Cloudy;13;W;15;61%

Rome;Cloudy;12;W;8;80%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;3;WSW;8;83%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;16;55%

Syracuse;Cloudy;12;W;14;80%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;-4;Calm;0;91%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;6;W;13;79%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;22;NW;17;57%

White Plains;Clear;18;NW;16;49%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather