NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, March 17, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;30;W;11;71%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;26;NW;12;71%
Buffalo;Clear;25;W;12;80%
Central Park;Clear;38;WNW;9;29%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;30;NW;12;58%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;25;WSW;9;90%
East Hampton;Clear;35;WNW;11;49%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;30;W;10;69%
Farmingdale;Clear;36;NW;9;35%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;26;W;7;54%
Fulton;Flurries;29;W;18;66%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;30;WNW;16;47%
Islip;Mostly clear;36;NW;12;47%
Ithaca;Clear;24;WNW;12;88%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;23;WNW;12;77%
Massena;Cloudy;24;WNW;12;62%
Montauk;Clear;38;WNW;12;48%
Montgomery;Cloudy;32;WNW;8;49%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;26;WNW;13;68%
New York;Clear;38;WNW;9;29%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;38;WNW;20;31%
New York Lga;Clear;37;NW;18;35%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;32;W;12;55%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;26;WNW;14;75%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;23;NW;10;59%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;27;W;9;66%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;26;WNW;10;65%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;33;W;12;54%
Rochester;Snow;27;WNW;9;84%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;29;W;15;58%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;18;Calm;10;80%
Shirley;Mostly clear;36;NW;9;43%
Syracuse;Flurries;27;WSW;12;84%
Watertown;Cloudy;28;W;12;63%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;23;WNW;14;84%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;36;NW;12;40%
White Plains;Clear;34;NW;14;41%
_____
