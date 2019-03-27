NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, March 27, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;22;WNW;4;62%

Binghamton;Clear;22;NNE;5;43%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;25;SSE;2;64%

Central Park;Clear;37;N;12;26%

Dansville;Clear;24;S;3;59%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;23;SSE;3;66%

East Hampton;Clear;29;N;3;51%

Elmira;Clear;19;Calm;0;70%

Farmingdale;Clear;35;N;10;32%

Fort Drum;Clear;24;SSE;8;62%

Fulton;Clear;19;Calm;0;73%

Glens Falls;Clear;19;Calm;0;80%

Islip;Clear;32;N;8;49%

Ithaca;Clear;17;ENE;3;83%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;25;Calm;0;38%

Massena;Clear;23;SW;5;62%

Montauk;Clear;37;N;8;38%

Montgomery;Clear;23;S;3;65%

Monticello;Clear;20;WNW;6;67%

New York;Clear;37;NNW;6;26%

New York Jfk;Clear;36;N;10;31%

New York Lga;Clear;38;N;12;28%

Newburgh;Clear;27;E;6;58%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;23;SSW;2;80%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;19;S;5;85%

Penn (Yan);Clear;24;SW;5;62%

Plattsburgh;Clear;23;Calm;0;59%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;28;Calm;0;58%

Rochester;Clear;24;WSW;3;68%

Rome;Clear;20;NNE;3;67%

Saranac Lake;Clear;6;Calm;0;87%

Shirley;Clear;33;NNE;3;36%

Syracuse;Clear;24;SE;3;57%

Watertown;Clear;25;S;5;65%

Wellsville;Clear;23;Calm;0;43%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;18;Calm;0;67%

White Plains;Clear;33;N;14;30%

