NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, April 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;53;SSE;7;70%
Binghamton;Rain;58;SSE;10;69%
Buffalo;Cloudy;55;ESE;7;94%
Central Park;Showers;58;N;2;65%
Dansville;Cloudy;59;SE;10;81%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;58;S;12;97%
East Hampton;Cloudy;48;S;4;89%
Elmira;Showers;56;N;2;86%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;52;S;8;83%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;49;NE;8;70%
Fulton;Showers;58;ESE;5;60%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;45;N;6;77%
Islip;Cloudy;49;S;7;100%
Ithaca;Rain;57;SSE;13;72%
Jamestown;Cloudy;57;S;10;92%
Massena;Rain;41;NE;13;95%
Montauk;Cloudy;48;S;6;87%
Montgomery;Showers;57;S;4;62%
Monticello;Showers;49;SE;8;82%
New York;Showers;56;N;4;71%
New York Jfk;Showers;51;S;11;90%
New York Lga;Showers;55;S;8;77%
Newburgh;Rain;55;SSE;10;71%
Niagara Falls;Showers;52;NE;8;77%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;41;ENE;10;93%
Penn (Yan);Showers;59;S;7;81%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;41;NNW;5;90%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;56;S;6;60%
Rochester;Rain;53;SW;6;83%
Rome;Showers;56;E;9;64%
Saranac Lake;Ice;37;ENE;7;95%
Shirley;Cloudy;51;S;7;85%
Syracuse;Rain;57;NE;6;67%
Watertown;Cloudy;48;NE;11;76%
Wellsville;Cloudy;56;S;9;98%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;49;S;3;85%
White Plains;Rain;53;SSE;6;80%
_____
