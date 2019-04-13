NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 13, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;59;S;11;92%
Binghamton;Cloudy;56;SSW;7;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;9;79%
Central Park;Cloudy;60;N;3;90%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;53;SSE;6;92%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;48;SW;9;72%
East Hampton;Cloudy;51;SSW;8;95%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;55;NNE;3;92%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;54;SSW;13;100%
Fort Drum;Showers;61;SSW;14;77%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;10;72%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;57;SSW;9;89%
Islip;Cloudy;55;S;11;94%
Ithaca;Cloudy;58;S;10;93%
Jamestown;Cloudy;54;SW;8;80%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;12;83%
Montauk;Cloudy;52;SSW;12;89%
Montgomery;Rain;58;S;7;100%
Monticello;Rain;54;S;8;99%
New York;Cloudy;59;N;3;92%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;55;S;20;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;60;S;13;86%
Newburgh;Showers;61;N;6;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;10;78%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;10;82%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;9;83%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;50;SE;3;86%
Poughkeepsie;Rain;60;S;5;91%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;9;68%
Rome;Cloudy;57;E;5;86%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;8;92%
Shirley;Rain;52;S;9;92%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;9;77%
Watertown;Showers;57;WSW;10;93%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;10;89%
Westhampton Beach;Rain;53;SSW;6;89%
White Plains;Cloudy;57;S;9;96%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather