NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, May 22, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;49;N;3;68%

Binghamton;Clear;47;WNW;6;63%

Buffalo;Clear;46;SE;4;79%

Central Park;Clear;59;N;6;40%

Dansville;Clear;44;SSE;3;82%

Dunkirk;Clear;43;SSE;3;86%

East Hampton;Clear;55;NW;6;51%

Elmira;Clear;39;Calm;0;88%

Farmingdale;Clear;56;NNW;8;50%

Fort Drum;Clear;46;WNW;5;73%

Fulton;Clear;43;W;3;76%

Glens Falls;Clear;51;N;5;54%

Islip;Clear;55;NW;8;62%

Ithaca;Clear;40;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;46;E;6;73%

Massena;Clear;49;NW;6;60%

Montauk;Clear;56;WNW;8;61%

Montgomery;Clear;51;WNW;12;58%

Monticello;Clear;45;W;5;76%

New York;Clear;59;N;6;40%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;14;45%

New York Lga;Clear;60;NW;13;43%

Newburgh;Clear;48;NW;7;76%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;45;ESE;3;88%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;70%

Penn (Yan);Clear;51;W;6;60%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;53;NNW;15;54%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;50;Calm;0;77%

Rochester;Clear;47;SW;7;76%

Rome;Clear;42;NNW;5;82%

Saranac Lake;Clear;31;Calm;0;92%

Shirley;Clear;55;NNW;6;50%

Syracuse;Clear;48;SW;3;67%

Watertown;Clear;41;Calm;0;92%

Wellsville;Clear;40;Calm;0;92%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;54;NW;5;52%

White Plains;Clear;52;W;5;58%

