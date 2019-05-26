NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 26, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;60;SSE;11;78%

Binghamton;Cloudy;61;SW;7;96%

Buffalo;Fog;61;WSW;11;100%

Central Park;Showers;62;N;3;72%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;66;S;7;91%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;64;SW;13;91%

East Hampton;Cloudy;56;SSW;8;89%

Elmira;Cloudy;64;ENE;4;96%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;60;SSW;10;84%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;11;93%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;65;SW;8;87%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;59;SSW;10;85%

Islip;Cloudy;60;SSW;9;87%

Ithaca;Cloudy;64;S;6;99%

Jamestown;Clear;63;SSW;7;95%

Massena;Cloudy;64;SW;5;90%

Montauk;Cloudy;57;SSW;9;84%

Montgomery;Cloudy;58;SSW;6;92%

Monticello;Cloudy;59;SW;7;89%

New York;Showers;62;W;7;77%

New York Jfk;Showers;60;SSW;12;88%

New York Lga;Cloudy;61;S;10;75%

Newburgh;Cloudy;60;SSW;7;75%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;61;SW;10;92%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;9;100%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;65;SW;5;94%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;57;SSE;9;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;60;SSW;7;75%

Rochester;Clear;64;WSW;8;91%

Rome;Cloudy;63;N;5;91%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;58;SW;12;96%

Shirley;Cloudy;58;S;9;86%

Syracuse;Cloudy;65;SSW;8;91%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;10;96%

Wellsville;Cloudy;66;WSW;8;99%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;56;SSW;7;89%

White Plains;Cloudy;59;S;9;83%

