NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, June 10, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;57;S;6;71%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;56;SSE;7;66%
Buffalo;Cloudy;67;ESE;8;53%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;8;57%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;8;50%
Dunkirk;Rain;68;SE;7;54%
East Hampton;Clear;46;Calm;0;92%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;3;44%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;55;NE;5;74%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;5;63%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;66;N;3;53%
Glens Falls;Clear;62;SSW;5;61%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;59;NE;7;73%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;62;SE;9;53%
Jamestown;Showers;66;SSE;8;53%
Massena;Clear;57;Calm;0;89%
Montauk;Clear;56;Calm;0;80%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;92%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;53;ESE;4;77%
New York;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;8;57%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;57;NE;7;80%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;10;55%
Newburgh;Clear;59;SSE;5;62%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;65;SE;8;64%
Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;67%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;63;S;7;51%
Plattsburgh;Clear;57;Calm;0;83%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;78%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;68;S;6;45%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;7;64%
Saranac Lake;Clear;49;Calm;0;86%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;85%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;7;50%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;3;56%
Wellsville;Cloudy;62;SE;10;55%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;45;NE;3;89%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;55;ENE;5;74%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather