NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 30, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;67;WNW;8;86%

Binghamton;Clear;65;WNW;5;93%

Buffalo;Clear;65;WNW;6;85%

Central Park;Clear;73;Calm;13;84%

Dansville;Clear;68;Calm;0;93%

Dunkirk;Clear;66;SW;6;85%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;72;W;6;83%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;64;W;3;93%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;72;W;5;83%

Fort Drum;Showers;63;Calm;0;93%

Fulton;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;93%

Islip;Mostly clear;71;W;9;90%

Ithaca;Clear;62;Calm;0;98%

Jamestown;Clear;65;NW;6;77%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;61;W;5;93%

Montauk;Clear;73;W;6;80%

Montgomery;Clear;70;WSW;6;87%

Monticello;Clear;64;W;7;100%

New York;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;74;W;13;90%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;76;W;13;73%

Newburgh;Clear;70;W;7;93%

Niagara Falls;Clear;65;W;7;80%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;64;N;2;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;67;SSW;7;86%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;60;N;3;98%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;70;Calm;0;81%

Rochester;Clear;66;W;5;81%

Rome;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;93%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;59;SW;3;96%

Shirley;Mostly clear;72;W;5;81%

Syracuse;Clear;66;SW;5;86%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;100%

Wellsville;Clear;64;WNW;10;96%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;71;W;7;83%

White Plains;Clear;72;W;8;87%

_____

