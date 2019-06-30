NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 30, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;67;WNW;8;86%
Binghamton;Clear;65;WNW;5;93%
Buffalo;Clear;65;WNW;6;85%
Central Park;Clear;73;Calm;13;84%
Dansville;Clear;68;Calm;0;93%
Dunkirk;Clear;66;SW;6;85%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;72;W;6;83%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;64;W;3;93%
Farmingdale;Mostly clear;72;W;5;83%
Fort Drum;Showers;63;Calm;0;93%
Fulton;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;93%
Islip;Mostly clear;71;W;9;90%
Ithaca;Clear;62;Calm;0;98%
Jamestown;Clear;65;NW;6;77%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;61;W;5;93%
Montauk;Clear;73;W;6;80%
Montgomery;Clear;70;WSW;6;87%
Monticello;Clear;64;W;7;100%
New York;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;74;W;13;90%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;76;W;13;73%
Newburgh;Clear;70;W;7;93%
Niagara Falls;Clear;65;W;7;80%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;64;N;2;93%
Penn (Yan);Clear;67;SSW;7;86%
Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;60;N;3;98%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;70;Calm;0;81%
Rochester;Clear;66;W;5;81%
Rome;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;93%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;59;SW;3;96%
Shirley;Mostly clear;72;W;5;81%
Syracuse;Clear;66;SW;5;86%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;100%
Wellsville;Clear;64;WNW;10;96%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;71;W;7;83%
White Plains;Clear;72;W;8;87%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather