NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 25, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;62;N;2;80%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;57;E;2;86%

Buffalo;Clear;64;NNE;4;79%

Central Park;Clear;73;WNW;5;73%

Dansville;Clear;59;SE;7;89%

Dunkirk;Clear;63;SSW;4;84%

East Hampton;Clear;61;Calm;0;94%

Elmira;Clear;54;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;69;NNW;3;86%

Fort Drum;Clear;62;SSE;6;83%

Fulton;Clear;57;Calm;0;86%

Glens Falls;Clear;55;WNW;3;93%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;3;87%

Ithaca;Clear;56;E;5;100%

Jamestown;Clear;56;SSE;3;96%

Massena;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;89%

Montauk;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;90%

Montgomery;Clear;59;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Clear;58;N;2;89%

New York;Clear;73;WNW;5;73%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;73;W;8;80%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;63%

Newburgh;Clear;63;SW;2;91%

Niagara Falls;Clear;64;W;3;77%

Ogdensburg;Clear;55;Calm;0;100%

Penn (Yan);Clear;61;SW;6;89%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;3;89%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;61;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Clear;59;WSW;3;83%

Rome;Clear;55;E;3;92%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;93%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%

Syracuse;Clear;61;ESE;3;77%

Watertown;Clear;62;S;6;89%

Wellsville;Clear;55;Calm;0;92%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;61;Calm;0;96%

White Plains;Clear;64;NW;7;72%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather