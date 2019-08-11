NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Sunday, August 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Sunny;77;W;12;50%
Binghamton;Sunny;74;NNW;10;44%
Buffalo;Sunny;75;SW;12;53%
Central Park;Partly sunny;78;N;6;39%
Dansville;Sunny;79;NW;5;41%
Dunkirk;Sunny;77;WSW;10;47%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;6;55%
Elmira;Sunny;78;W;7;44%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;80;NNW;9;34%
Fort Drum;Sunny;74;W;8;50%
Fulton;Sunny;77;W;8;41%
Glens Falls;Sunny;79;NW;12;35%
Islip;Partly sunny;78;N;11;56%
Ithaca;Sunny;76;NW;12;44%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;73;W;6;58%
Massena;Sunny;81;WSW;7;41%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;75;N;6;59%
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;79;WNW;6;43%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;74;WNW;9;54%
New York;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;9;43%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;76;WSW;8;61%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;82;W;12;31%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;79;WNW;8;44%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;77;SW;12;53%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;75;SW;14;60%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;77;W;7;43%
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;79;N;3;40%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;81;N;6;36%
Rochester;Mostly sunny;81;WNW;9;33%
Rome;Sunny;76;WNW;14;44%
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;70;N;6;52%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;9;57%
Syracuse;Sunny;78;NNW;10;42%
Watertown;Sunny;75;WSW;13;54%
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;71;W;7;56%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;9;56%
White Plains;Mostly sunny;77;WNW;10;41%
_____
