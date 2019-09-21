NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 21, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;56;Calm;1;86%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;74%

Buffalo;Clear;62;SSE;4;82%

Central Park;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;54%

Dansville;Clear;56;SE;8;89%

Dunkirk;Clear;64;S;3;75%

East Hampton;Clear;55;Calm;0;92%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Clear;62;Calm;0;77%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;56;S;2;87%

Fulton;Clear;57;Calm;0;89%

Glens Falls;Clear;49;Calm;0;92%

Islip;Clear;60;W;5;92%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;53;ENE;5;96%

Jamestown;Clear;57;S;6;93%

Massena;Clear;56;SW;3;86%

Montauk;Mostly clear;66;W;3;77%

Montgomery;Clear;53;SW;3;92%

Monticello;Clear;53;W;3;87%

New York;Mostly clear;68;W;6;62%

New York Jfk;Clear;65;WSW;10;80%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;70;W;9;56%

Newburgh;Clear;59;W;6;82%

Niagara Falls;Clear;62;S;3;84%

Ogdensburg;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;59;SW;5;93%

Plattsburgh;Clear;54;Calm;0;92%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Clear;59;SW;6;83%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;100%

Saranac Lake;Clear;43;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Clear;59;WSW;5;86%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;59;ESE;3;83%

Watertown;Showers;54;ESE;3;92%

Wellsville;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;49;Calm;0;92%

White Plains;Clear;63;WNW;7;64%

_____

