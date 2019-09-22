NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 22, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;56;Calm;0;86%
Binghamton;Clear;60;S;5;74%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;70;S;5;77%
Central Park;Fog;71;N;6;62%
Dansville;Clear;63;ESE;9;86%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;71;S;6;79%
East Hampton;Fog;54;Calm;0;98%
Elmira;Clear;54;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Clear;62;Calm;0;89%
Fort Drum;Clear;60;SSE;8;80%
Fulton;Mostly clear;61;N;3;80%
Glens Falls;Fog;48;Calm;0;96%
Islip;Clear;63;N;3;95%
Ithaca;Clear;57;ENE;6;96%
Jamestown;Clear;64;S;5;96%
Massena;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;89%
Montauk;Clear;66;Calm;0;89%
Montgomery;Clear;51;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Clear;54;SE;2;86%
New York;Fog;70;W;5;72%
New York Jfk;Clear;65;SW;7;93%
New York Lga;Fog;71;Calm;0;62%
Newburgh;Clear;59;Calm;0;82%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;69;SSW;5;87%
Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;59;S;5;93%
Penn (Yan);Clear;64;SW;9;86%
Plattsburgh;Clear;56;WSW;5;93%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%
Rochester;Clear;66;SW;8;81%
Rome;Clear;56;SE;5;96%
Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;92%
Shirley;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;92%
Syracuse;Clear;59;E;6;83%
Watertown;Clear;65;N;3;62%
Wellsville;Clear;64;SW;3;86%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;96%
White Plains;Clear;60;WNW;3;92%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather