NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 26, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;57;S;4;85%
Binghamton;Cloudy;63;SSW;5;57%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;68;WSW;8;63%
Central Park;Clear;68;WSW;6;54%
Dansville;Clear;60;SSE;6;77%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;9;61%
East Hampton;Clear;52;Calm;0;95%
Elmira;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%
Farmingdale;Clear;64;SW;5;77%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;68;SSW;10;62%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;67;S;7;62%
Glens Falls;Clear;53;WSW;3;99%
Islip;Clear;65;SW;6;85%
Ithaca;Cloudy;65;SSE;7;67%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;7;67%
Massena;Cloudy;70;SW;10;63%
Montauk;Clear;66;SSW;3;86%
Montgomery;Clear;50;N;3;100%
Monticello;Clear;54;N;2;86%
New York;Clear;68;W;6;65%
New York Jfk;Clear;64;SW;8;86%
New York Lga;Clear;70;SW;7;50%
Newburgh;Clear;56;N;3;85%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;67;SW;9;78%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;10;68%
Penn (Yan);Clear;64;SSW;5;67%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;92%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Clear;67;SW;9;58%
Rome;Cloudy;64;E;6;83%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;6;77%
Shirley;Mostly clear;61;SW;3;89%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;69;S;7;56%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;9;60%
Wellsville;Clear;62;N;7;57%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;96%
White Plains;Clear;59;Calm;0;89%
