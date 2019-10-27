NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;45;E;1;89%
Binghamton;Cloudy;46;SE;15;92%
Buffalo;Showers;56;SSE;13;85%
Central Park;Showers;56;N;6;74%
Dansville;Cloudy;55;SE;16;79%
Dunkirk;Showers;56;SE;16;86%
East Hampton;Cloudy;53;ESE;8;82%
Elmira;Cloudy;53;N;3;85%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;57;SE;9;71%
Fort Drum;Showers;45;SE;18;87%
Fulton;Showers;48;SE;10;86%
Glens Falls;Rain;40;NE;3;100%
Islip;Cloudy;55;SE;10;88%
Ithaca;Cloudy;50;SE;21;96%
Jamestown;Cloudy;52;SSE;15;93%
Massena;Cloudy;43;ENE;6;73%
Montauk;Showers;56;ESE;6;69%
Montgomery;Cloudy;48;N;8;86%
Monticello;Showers;45;E;6;99%
New York;Cloudy;58;ENE;10;69%
New York Jfk;Showers;58;ESE;15;83%
New York Lga;Showers;56;ESE;8;77%
Newburgh;Cloudy;54;SE;5;76%
Niagara Falls;Rain;52;SE;12;96%
Ogdensburg;Rain;43;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Showers;52;S;12;86%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;92%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;50;ENE;3;82%
Rochester;Rain;53;SSE;13;89%
Rome;Showers;46;E;15;95%
Saranac Lake;Showers;36;NE;3;89%
Shirley;Cloudy;57;SE;5;71%
Syracuse;Rain;48;E;10;89%
Watertown;Rain;50;ESE;10;82%
Wellsville;Showers;49;SSE;20;92%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;56;ESE;9;74%
White Plains;Cloudy;52;E;7;86%
_____
