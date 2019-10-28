NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, October 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;3;91%
Binghamton;Cloudy;51;NNW;10;79%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;54;W;7;82%
Central Park;Clear;58;Calm;13;77%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;82%
Dunkirk;Clear;51;SSW;8;92%
East Hampton;Clear;48;NW;3;92%
Elmira;Partly cloudy;56;WNW;5;69%
Farmingdale;Clear;55;Calm;0;92%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;50;WSW;6;87%
Fulton;Cloudy;53;WNW;15;73%
Glens Falls;Clear;47;NW;3;100%
Islip;Clear;55;NE;5;93%
Ithaca;Cloudy;53;WNW;10;76%
Jamestown;Clear;46;S;3;93%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;8;89%
Montauk;Clear;52;NNW;10;89%
Montgomery;Cloudy;55;WNW;5;83%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;7;98%
New York;Clear;59;N;3;74%
New York Jfk;Clear;58;NW;12;83%
New York Lga;Clear;58;NW;13;77%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;52;WSW;7;86%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;7;87%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;55;N;7;68%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%
Rochester;Mostly clear;54;W;6;76%
Rome;Cloudy;52;WNW;8;93%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;50;WSW;5;92%
Shirley;Clear;50;Calm;0;89%
Syracuse;Cloudy;54;NW;9;77%
Watertown;Cloudy;52;W;12;82%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;49;W;8;92%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;44;NNE;5;100%
White Plains;Clear;51;WNW;5;96%
_____
