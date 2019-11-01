NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, November 1, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;55;W;22;88%

Binghamton;Cloudy;44;W;20;70%

Buffalo;Cloudy;42;WSW;29;80%

Central Park;Rain;54;S;25;74%

Dansville;Cloudy;43;SW;8;60%

Dunkirk;Showers;40;WSW;28;85%

East Hampton;Showers;67;S;23;90%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;21;62%

Farmingdale;Rain;59;W;23;80%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;48;WSW;31;70%

Fulton;Cloudy;50;SW;21;56%

Glens Falls;Showers;60;W;18;74%

Islip;Showers;60;W;27;86%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;23;60%

Jamestown;Flurries;34;W;28;93%

Massena;Rain;51;SW;22;89%

Montauk;Showers;70;S;18;83%

Montgomery;Rain;53;W;15;82%

Monticello;Showers;45;WSW;23;97%

New York;Rain;55;W;20;76%

New York Jfk;Rain;56;W;29;89%

New York Lga;Rain;57;W;25;83%

Newburgh;Rain;55;W;26;93%

Niagara Falls;Showers;40;WSW;31;82%

Ogdensburg;Rain;48;SW;22;81%

Penn (Yan);Clear;45;SSW;24;60%

Plattsburgh;Showers;55;W;13;84%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;57;WSW;23;77%

Rochester;Rain;39;WSW;36;85%

Rome;Cloudy;52;W;13;92%

Saranac Lake;Showers;47;W;8;89%

Shirley;Cloudy;62;W;18;74%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;23;60%

Watertown;Cloudy;50;SW;23;68%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;34;WSW;23;78%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;63;W;20;87%

White Plains;Showers;60;W;20;83%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather