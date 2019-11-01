NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, November 1, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;55;W;22;88%
Binghamton;Cloudy;44;W;20;70%
Buffalo;Cloudy;42;WSW;29;80%
Central Park;Rain;54;S;25;74%
Dansville;Cloudy;43;SW;8;60%
Dunkirk;Showers;40;WSW;28;85%
East Hampton;Showers;67;S;23;90%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;21;62%
Farmingdale;Rain;59;W;23;80%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;48;WSW;31;70%
Fulton;Cloudy;50;SW;21;56%
Glens Falls;Showers;60;W;18;74%
Islip;Showers;60;W;27;86%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;23;60%
Jamestown;Flurries;34;W;28;93%
Massena;Rain;51;SW;22;89%
Montauk;Showers;70;S;18;83%
Montgomery;Rain;53;W;15;82%
Monticello;Showers;45;WSW;23;97%
New York;Rain;55;W;20;76%
New York Jfk;Rain;56;W;29;89%
New York Lga;Rain;57;W;25;83%
Newburgh;Rain;55;W;26;93%
Niagara Falls;Showers;40;WSW;31;82%
Ogdensburg;Rain;48;SW;22;81%
Penn (Yan);Clear;45;SSW;24;60%
Plattsburgh;Showers;55;W;13;84%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;57;WSW;23;77%
Rochester;Rain;39;WSW;36;85%
Rome;Cloudy;52;W;13;92%
Saranac Lake;Showers;47;W;8;89%
Shirley;Cloudy;62;W;18;74%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;23;60%
Watertown;Cloudy;50;SW;23;68%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;34;WSW;23;78%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;63;W;20;87%
White Plains;Showers;60;W;20;83%
