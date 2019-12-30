NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, December 30, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;35;NNE;3;91%
Binghamton;Showers;35;ESE;10;95%
Buffalo;Rain;40;ENE;13;97%
Central Park;Rain;39;ENE;10;95%
Dansville;Showers;45;SSE;10;89%
Dunkirk;Rain;42;ENE;9;100%
East Hampton;Showers;39;ENE;8;95%
Elmira;Cloudy;43;N;3;88%
Farmingdale;Showers;42;E;9;88%
Fort Drum;Ice;32;ENE;9;93%
Fulton;Showers;36;E;7;89%
Glens Falls;Ice;31;NE;5;99%
Islip;Showers;43;ENE;9;89%
Ithaca;Cloudy;40;ESE;10;100%
Jamestown;Showers;46;SE;9;93%
Massena;Ice;27;ENE;18;81%
Montauk;Cloudy;40;E;8;89%
Montgomery;Cloudy;34;NNE;8;96%
Monticello;Cloudy;33;E;10;100%
New York;Showers;39;ENE;10;95%
New York Jfk;Showers;43;ENE;15;100%
New York Lga;Showers;40;NE;16;92%
Newburgh;Cloudy;36;ENE;9;100%
Niagara Falls;Showers;41;ENE;16;86%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;27;ENE;14;92%
Penn (Yan);Showers;43;SE;8;87%
Plattsburgh;Flurries;27;N;8;92%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;36;NNE;6;89%
Rochester;Rain;41;E;15;92%
Rome;Showers;35;E;14;100%
Saranac Lake;Ice;27;ENE;9;92%
Shirley;Showers;40;N;3;92%
Syracuse;Rain;35;ENE;13;92%
Watertown;Ice;32;NE;14;92%
Wellsville;Cloudy;40;SSE;10;100%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;40;E;7;96%
White Plains;Cloudy;38;E;12;96%
_____
