NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, January 5, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;36;WNW;7;83%

Binghamton;Cloudy;29;NW;13;81%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;32;W;13;80%

Central Park;Cloudy;40;NW;21;73%

Dansville;Flurries;33;NW;13;75%

Dunkirk;Flurries;32;WNW;14;79%

East Hampton;Showers;38;NW;16;89%

Elmira;Cloudy;33;W;7;71%

Farmingdale;Showers;41;NW;8;82%

Fort Drum;Flurries;28;NNW;9;86%

Fulton;Snow;34;NW;9;80%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;32;E;6;92%

Islip;Cloudy;41;NW;13;87%

Ithaca;Cloudy;28;WNW;14;100%

Jamestown;Flurries;27;WNW;15;88%

Massena;Cloudy;30;WNW;8;81%

Montauk;Showers;43;NW;10;85%

Montgomery;Cloudy;38;N;6;64%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;32;WNW;15;86%

New York;Cloudy;42;N;10;69%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;40;NW;25;82%

New York Lga;Cloudy;40;NW;21;73%

Newburgh;Cloudy;37;NW;12;80%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;31;W;14;81%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;28;NW;14;86%

Penn (Yan);Flurries;31;WNW;7;85%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;29;N;9;92%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;39;NW;10;69%

Rochester;Cloudy;32;WNW;10;88%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;32;WNW;9;92%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;27;N;3;86%

Shirley;Showers;39;NNW;15;85%

Syracuse;Flurries;33;W;9;78%

Watertown;Flurries;31;NW;5;82%

Wellsville;Flurries;26;NW;14;88%

Westhampton Beach;Rain;40;NNW;12;89%

White Plains;Cloudy;37;NW;22;85%

