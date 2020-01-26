NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, January 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;3;89%
Binghamton;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;100%
Buffalo;Cloudy;36;WSW;10;80%
Central Park;Mostly clear;41;WSW;8;82%
Dansville;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;95%
Dunkirk;Snow;34;SW;10;83%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;41;WNW;9;88%
Elmira;Fog;32;Calm;0;95%
Farmingdale;Clear;39;WSW;7;85%
Fort Drum;Flurries;34;WSW;12;93%
Fulton;Cloudy;35;SW;6;84%
Glens Falls;Showers;34;Calm;0;96%
Islip;Clear;40;WSW;7;90%
Ithaca;Cloudy;34;SSE;5;100%
Jamestown;Flurries;30;SW;12;92%
Massena;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%
Montauk;Clear;43;W;9;92%
Montgomery;Clear;33;SW;6;91%
Monticello;Mostly clear;33;WNW;7;97%
New York;Clear;41;WSW;7;82%
New York Jfk;Clear;39;WSW;9;95%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;42;WSW;12;76%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;36;WSW;6;97%
Niagara Falls;Flurries;35;WSW;11;85%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;34;SW;7;100%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;35;SW;5;88%
Plattsburgh;Flurries;32;SW;3;100%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;8;88%
Rochester;Showers;34;WSW;8;88%
Rome;Cloudy;34;WNW;3;100%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;5;93%
Shirley;Clear;41;W;8;85%
Syracuse;Cloudy;36;SW;5;85%
Watertown;Cloudy;35;SW;8;95%
Wellsville;Cloudy;30;WSW;8;92%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;39;W;7;95%
White Plains;Clear;37;W;8;88%
_____
